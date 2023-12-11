Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Livingston County, Illinois today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dwight Township High School at Fieldcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Minonk, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.