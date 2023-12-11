Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in LaSalle County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in LaSalle County, Illinois? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
LaSalle County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Serena High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Leland, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.