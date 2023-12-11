If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

HRK at Ida Crown Jewish Academy

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 11

6:15 PM CT on December 11 Location: Skokie, IL

Skokie, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Shore Country Day School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11

6:30 PM CT on December 11 Location: Deerfield, IL

Deerfield, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Zion-Benton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11

7:00 PM CT on December 11 Location: Zion, IL

Zion, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo Grove High School at Round Lake High School