Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
If you reside in Lake County, Illinois and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
HRK at Ida Crown Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Skokie, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Shore Country Day School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Zion-Benton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Zion, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Grove High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
