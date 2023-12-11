Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Knox County, Illinois today? We have you covered here.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville High School at AlWood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Monmouth, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
