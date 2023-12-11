Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Kane County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Naperville Central High School at West Aurora High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Aurora, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Christian Academy at Marian Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Woodstock, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Illinois Math and Science Academy at Leland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Leland, IL
- Conference: Little Ten
- How to Stream: Watch Here
