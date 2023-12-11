DeMar DeRozan and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 8, DeRozan produced 20 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in a 121-112 win versus the Spurs.

Below, we look at DeRozan's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.8 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.0 5.7 PRA -- 30.4 32.3 PR -- 25.4 26.6 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 17.6% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

He's attempted 2.5 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

DeRozan's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fifth-most possessions per game with 99.1.

The Bucks concede 118.7 points per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Bucks have given up 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 26.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.6 makes per contest, 15th in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 37 11 4 7 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.