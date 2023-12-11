Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in DeKalb County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
DeKalb County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rockford Lutheran High School at Genoa-Kingston High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Genoa, IL
- Conference: Big Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pecatonica High School at Hinckley-Big Rock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Hinckley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Serena High School at Sandwich High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Sandwich, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
