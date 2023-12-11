Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cook County, Illinois today, we've got you covered.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Science Academy-Southwest at Wolcott College Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
HRK at Ida Crown Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Skokie, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Shore Country Day School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Julian High School at CICS - Ralph Ellison
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chicago Academy High School at Chicago International Charter School-Northtown Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Chicago, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo Grove High School at Round Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Round Lake, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
