Chicago State vs. Georgia Southern December 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Chicago State Cougars (0-10) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Chicago State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games
- December 9 at Valparaiso
- November 28 at Western Illinois
- December 2 at home vs Norfolk State
- November 30 at Illinois State
- December 10 at Butler
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chicago State Players to Watch
- Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ana Haklicka: 6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Hill: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Willard: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Haklicka: 6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Norris: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.