The Chicago State Cougars (0-10) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Chicago State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chicago State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago State Players to Watch

  • Josie Hill: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Jacia Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tae'lor Willard: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ana Haklicka: 6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Taylor Norris: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

  • Hill: 6.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.9 BLK
  • Cunningham: 12.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Willard: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Haklicka: 6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Norris: 5.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.