Monday's game that pits the Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) versus the Chicago State Cougars (0-15) at Jones Convocation Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-62 in favor of Georgia Southern, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 11.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Cougars suffered an 84-51 loss to Butler.

Chicago State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago State vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 80, Chicago State 62

Chicago State Schedule Analysis

The Cougars haven't beaten a single Division 1 team this season.

Chicago State has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

The Cougars have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Chicago State is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Chicago State Leaders

Josie Hill: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.3 FG%

7.4 PTS, 2.3 BLK, 39.3 FG% Jacia Cunningham: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) Tae'lor Willard: 9.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

9.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Taylor Norris: 5.4 PTS, 36.3 FG%

5.4 PTS, 36.3 FG% Evangelina Parrish: 5.6 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

Chicago State Performance Insights

The Cougars' -476 scoring differential (being outscored by 31.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 55.0 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 86.7 per contest (358th in college basketball).

At home, the Cougars are scoring 17.5 more points per game (68.3) than they are in away games (50.8).

Chicago State surrenders 84.5 points per game in home games this season, compared to 91.8 away from home.

The Cougars' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 57.5 points per contest compared to the 55.0 they've averaged this year.

