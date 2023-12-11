Nikola Vucevic, Top Bulls Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 11
Nikola Vucevic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) square off against the Chicago Bulls (9-14) at Fiserv Forum.
How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI
Bulls' Last Game
The Bulls were victorious in their most recent game against the Spurs, 121-112, on Friday. Coby White was their top scorer with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Coby White
|24
|4
|6
|1
|0
|5
|Nikola Vucevic
|21
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|DeMar DeRozan
|20
|6
|10
|3
|0
|0
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls Players to Watch
- Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 3.6 boards and 5 assists.
- White averages 15.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.3 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.
- The Bulls get 8.6 points per game from Patrick Williams, plus 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists.
- The Bulls receive 9.5 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|DeMar DeRozan
|20.1
|3.8
|5.4
|0.8
|0.4
|1
|Coby White
|21
|4.4
|4.7
|0.6
|0.3
|4.7
|Nikola Vucevic
|14.8
|9.8
|3.2
|0.8
|0.8
|0.8
|Patrick Williams
|12.1
|5.1
|1.3
|1
|1.1
|1.4
|Alex Caruso
|8.6
|2.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.6
|1.5
