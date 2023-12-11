Nikola Vucevic is one of the players to watch on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) square off against the Chicago Bulls (9-14) at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, NBCS-CHI

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls were victorious in their most recent game against the Spurs, 121-112, on Friday. Coby White was their top scorer with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Coby White 24 4 6 1 0 5 Nikola Vucevic 21 16 2 0 1 0 DeMar DeRozan 20 6 10 3 0 0

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor.

DeMar DeRozan contributes with 21.8 points per game, plus 3.6 boards and 5 assists.

White averages 15.6 points, 3.4 boards and 4.3 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per contest.

The Bulls get 8.6 points per game from Patrick Williams, plus 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Bulls receive 9.5 points per game from Alex Caruso, plus 3.4 boards and 2.3 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 20.1 3.8 5.4 0.8 0.4 1 Coby White 21 4.4 4.7 0.6 0.3 4.7 Nikola Vucevic 14.8 9.8 3.2 0.8 0.8 0.8 Patrick Williams 12.1 5.1 1.3 1 1.1 1.4 Alex Caruso 8.6 2.7 2.1 0.9 0.6 1.5

