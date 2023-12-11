How to Watch the Bulls vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls Stats Insights
- The Bulls are shooting 44.9% from the field, 2.2% lower than the 47.1% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago has put together a 3-4 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.1% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 26th.
- The Bulls average 10.3 fewer points per game (108.4) than the Bucks give up to opponents (118.7).
- Chicago has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 118.7 points.
Bulls Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Bulls are scoring more points at home (109.8 per game) than away (106.6). And they are conceding less at home (109.1) than on the road (116.9).
- In 2023-24 Chicago is allowing 7.8 fewer points per game at home (109.1) than away (116.9).
- The Bulls pick up 1.7 more assists per game at home (23.8) than on the road (22.1).
Bulls Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Patrick Williams
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Alex Caruso
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Zach LaVine
|Out
|Foot
|Lonzo Ball
|Out For Season
|Knee
