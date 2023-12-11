The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -10.5 232.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in four of 23 games this season.

The average total for Chicago's games this season is 220.9 points, 11.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread.

The Bulls have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 77.3% 122.1 230.5 118.7 231.2 234.7 Bulls 4 17.4% 108.4 230.5 112.5 231.2 220

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

Seven of the Bulls' last 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (6-7-0) than on the road (3-7-0).

The Bulls' 108.4 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 118.7 the Bucks give up.

When it scores more than 118.7 points, Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bulls and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 9-14 0-1 13-10 Bucks 9-13 0-3 14-8

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bulls Bucks 108.4 Points Scored (PG) 122.1 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 118.7 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 9-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-2 9-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

