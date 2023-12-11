Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alexander County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Alexander County, Illinois. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alexander County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cobden High School at Egyptian High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Tamms, IL
- Conference: South Egyptian
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.