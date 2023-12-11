Alex Caruso and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be matching up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 121-112 win over the Spurs (his most recent action) Caruso put up four points.

Below we will dive into Caruso's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.5 10.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.4 2.8 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.1 PRA -- 15.2 15.3 PR -- 12.9 13.2 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Caruso's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.3 per contest.

He's put up 3.5 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 99.1 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Bucks are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 104.3 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 24th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.7 points per contest.

The Bucks concede 44.3 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked 20th in the NBA, giving up 26.6 per contest.

The Bucks concede 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest, 15th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Alex Caruso vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2023 29 11 1 5 3 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.