The UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) will face the Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Western Illinois vs. UMKC Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Western Illinois Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Lisa Thomas: 7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Alayna Contreras: 10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

