Will Velus Jones Jr. Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Looking for Velus Jones Jr.'s stats? Here is everything you need to know.
In the passing game, Jones Jr. has been targeted five times, with season stats of nine yards on three receptions (3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 22 yards.
Velus Jones Jr. Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Bears have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Equanimeous St. Brown (out/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Tyler Scott (questionable/hamstring): 10 Rec; 81 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 14 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jones Jr. 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|5
|3
|9
|7
|0
|3
Jones Jr. Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|1
|0
|0
|0
