In the passing game, Jones Jr. has been targeted five times, with season stats of nine yards on three receptions (3 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has four carries for 22 yards.

Velus Jones Jr. Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)

Reported Injury: Illness

The Bears have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (out/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Tyler Scott (questionable/hamstring): 10 Rec; 81 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones Jr. 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 3 9 7 0 3

Jones Jr. Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 5 0 Week 7 Raiders 1 1 0 0 Week 8 @Chargers 2 1 4 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 0 0 0

