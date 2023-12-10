How to Watch the UCLA vs. Florida State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The UCLA Bruins (8-0) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles score an average of 84.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 58.3 the Bruins allow.
- When it scores more than 58.3 points, Florida State is 7-1.
- UCLA's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.
- The Bruins score 92.4 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.
- When UCLA totals more than 68.8 points, it is 8-0.
- Florida State is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 92.4 points.
- This year the Bruins are shooting 52% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Seminoles give up.
- The Seminoles' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Bruins have conceded.
UCLA Leaders
- Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Charisma Osborne: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50)
- Lauren Betts: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG%
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)
Florida State Leaders
UCLA Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Niagara
|W 97-46
|John Gray Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|@ Arkansas
|W 81-66
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/7/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 111-48
|Pauley Pavilion
|12/10/2023
|Florida State
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/21/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|Arkansas
|L 71-58
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/3/2023
|Kent State
|W 76-49
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/7/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 99-73
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/10/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
