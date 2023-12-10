Sunday's game that pits the No. 2 UCLA Bruins (8-0) against the No. 20 Florida State Seminoles (7-2) at Mohegan Sun Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-70 in favor of UCLA, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Bruins are coming off of a 111-48 victory over CSU Northridge in their last outing on Thursday.

UCLA vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

UCLA vs. Florida State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 82, Florida State 70

UCLA Schedule Analysis

The Bruins' best win of the season came in a 78-67 victory versus the No. 17 UConn Huskies on November 24.

The Bruins have two wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

UCLA has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

UCLA has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

UCLA 2023-24 Best Wins

78-67 over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on November 24

81-66 on the road over Arkansas (No. 42) on December 3

77-74 at home over Princeton (No. 46) on November 17

92-49 at home over Purdue (No. 79) on November 6

90-52 at home over UC Riverside (No. 188) on November 9

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles picked up their signature win of the season on November 17, when they secured a 79-75 victory over the Florida Gators, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings.

The Seminoles have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Bruins have tied for the 93rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Florida State 2023-24 Best Wins

79-75 on the road over Florida (No. 70) on November 17

92-91 at home over Tennessee (No. 82) on November 9

76-49 at home over Kent State (No. 129) on December 3

80-45 at home over South Alabama (No. 233) on November 19

99-73 at home over Jacksonville (No. 244) on December 7

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Charisma Osborne: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50)

13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50) Lauren Betts: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG%

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG% Gabriela Jaquez: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

Florida State Leaders

Timpson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG%

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.2 BLK, 53.8 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

15.2 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)

17.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.7 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20) Sara Bejedi: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (9-for-36) Alexis Tucker: 8.7 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins outscore opponents by 34.1 points per game (scoring 92.4 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 58.3 per outing to rank 84th in college basketball) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.

Florida State Performance Insights

The Seminoles outscore opponents by 15.8 points per game (posting 84.6 points per game, 15th in college basketball, and giving up 68.8 per contest, 262nd in college basketball) and have a +142 scoring differential.

