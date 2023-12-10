If you're trying to find Tyler Scott's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 14, Scott has 10 receptions for 81 yards -- 8.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus six carries for 44 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Tyler Scott Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bears have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Equanimeous St. Brown (out/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Velus Jones Jr. (questionable/illness): 3 Rec; 9 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marcedes Lewis (DNP/rest): 2 Rec; 24 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 14 Injury Reports

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Day: December 10, 2023

December 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Scott 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 20 10 81 17 0 8.1

Scott Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 14 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 3 1 6 0 Week 4 Broncos 0 0 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 2 12 0 Week 7 Raiders 3 2 19 0 Week 8 @Chargers 3 1 11 0 Week 9 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Panthers 1 1 15 0 Week 11 @Lions 2 1 4 0

