The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) after winning six home games in a row. The Cardinals are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ball State -3.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

SIU-Edwardsville has played five games this season that finished with a combined score over 134.5 points.

SIU-Edwardsville's average game total this season has been 139.5, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

SIU-Edwardsville is 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

SIU-Edwardsville has been named as the underdog four times this season but has yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +155 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

SIU-Edwardsville has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ball State 3 42.9% 75.8 146.3 64.2 133.2 144.2 SIU-Edwardsville 5 62.5% 70.5 146.3 69.0 133.2 139.6

Additional SIU-Edwardsville Insights & Trends

The Cougars average 6.3 more points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.2).

When it scores more than 64.2 points, SIU-Edwardsville is 3-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ball State 5-2-0 2-0 2-5-0 SIU-Edwardsville 6-2-0 2-2 4-4-0

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ball State SIU-Edwardsville 12-2 Home Record 9-5 6-7 Away Record 7-8 5-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-9-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

