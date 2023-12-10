The Ball State Cardinals (7-2) hope to build on a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

  • SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.7% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 158th.
  • The Cougars score an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 64.2 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
  • SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home SIU-Edwardsville is scoring 84.3 points per game, 26.5 more than it is averaging away (57.8).
  • The Cougars are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (75).
  • SIU-Edwardsville makes more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.7%) than on the road (36.1%).

SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Missouri Baptist W 86-62 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/1/2023 @ Troy L 83-60 Trojan Arena
12/6/2023 Green Bay W 78-69 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 @ Ball State - John E. Worthen Arena
12/18/2023 Central Christian Bible - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/21/2023 @ Bradley - Carver Arena

