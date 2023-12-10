Sunday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (7-2) against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (6-4) at John E. Worthen Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-67 in favor of Ball State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 70, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-2.8)

Ball State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Ball State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to SIU-Edwardsville, who is 6-2-0 ATS. The Cardinals have gone over the point total in two games, while Cougars games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 69.0 per contest (131st in college basketball).

SIU-Edwardsville records 30.9 rebounds per game (276th in college basketball) while allowing 29.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

SIU-Edwardsville knocks down 1.2 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 7.2 (202nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4.

SIU-Edwardsville forces 10.2 turnovers per game (321st in college basketball) while committing 9.9 (51st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.