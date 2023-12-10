With the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Robert Tonyan a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Robert Tonyan score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Tonyan has put together a 58-yard campaign on seven catches so far. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 7.3 yards.

Tonyan does not have a TD reception this year in seven games.

Robert Tonyan Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Buccaneers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 2 2 18 0 Week 5 @Commanders 2 2 10 0 Week 6 Vikings 1 1 11 0 Week 8 @Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 9 @Saints 1 1 11 0 Week 12 @Vikings 1 0 0 0

