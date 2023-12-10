Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly OVC Power Rankings
See how every OVC team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
OVC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Morehead State
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-6
- Overall Rank: 193rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: W 86-77 vs North Alabama
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Mary-Woods
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. UT Martin
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-12
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 173rd
- Last Game: L 81-67 vs NC State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-11
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 337th
- Last Game: L 74-52 vs Liberty
Next Game
- Opponent: Boyce
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Little Rock
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 17-14
- Overall Rank: 264th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
- Last Game: W 93-84 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Opponent: Murray State
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 266th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th
- Last Game: L 83-71 vs Ball State
Next Game
- Opponent: Central Christian Bible
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 14-13
- Overall Rank: 282nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Green Bay
Next Game
- Opponent: Eureka
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-16
- Overall Rank: 303rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 265th
- Last Game: L 73-70 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Blackburn
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 8-20
- Overall Rank: 308th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 60th
- Last Game: L 98-54 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Francis (IL)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 5-23
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 221st
- Last Game: W 81-74 vs Bethel (TN)
Next Game
- Opponent: North Alabama
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Lindenwood
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-22
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 207th
- Last Game: W 81-64 vs Avila
Next Game
- Opponent: @ IUPUI
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-25
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
- Last Game: L 89-80 vs Purdue Fort Wayne
Next Game
- Opponent: Lindsey Wilson
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
