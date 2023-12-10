Northwestern vs. Maryland December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Big Ten schedule includes the Maryland Terrapins (4-3) playing the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET.
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Northwestern Players to Watch
- Shyanne Sellers: 18.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jakia Brown-Turner: 11.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bri McDaniel: 9.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Allie Kubek: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brinae Alexander: 8.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Maryland Players to Watch
