The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) are heavy underdogs (by 24.5 points) to end a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 133.5.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -24.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 133.5 points three times.

Northwestern's games this year have an average total of 140.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats have gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern has covered more often than Detroit Mercy this season, tallying an ATS record of 3-4-0, as opposed to the 2-7-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 3 42.9% 73.7 135.3 66.9 143.2 134.5 Detroit Mercy 5 55.6% 61.6 135.3 76.3 143.2 144.1

Additional Northwestern Insights & Trends

The 73.7 points per game the Wildcats record are the same as the Titans give up.

Northwestern is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 3-4-0 0-0 3-4-0 Detroit Mercy 2-7-0 0-1 3-6-0

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Detroit Mercy 13-5 Home Record 9-5 7-4 Away Record 5-13 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

