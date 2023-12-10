The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will look to stop a six-game road slide when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northwestern Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northwestern (-24.5) 132.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Northwestern has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

In the Wildcats' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Detroit Mercy has won just two games against the spread this season.

Titans games have hit the over three out of nine times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.