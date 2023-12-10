The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois TV: B1G+

Northwestern Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.

Northwestern has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.

The Wildcats record 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans allow.

Northwestern is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.

In home games, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).

At home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

