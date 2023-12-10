How to Watch Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: B1G+
Northwestern Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
- Northwestern has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.
- The Wildcats record 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans allow.
- Northwestern is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
- In home games, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- At home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).
Northwestern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 66-57
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|11/27/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 89-67
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/1/2023
|Purdue
|W 92-88
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/13/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
