The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-9) will hope to stop a six-game road losing streak when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Northwestern vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
  • TV: B1G+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northwestern Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% the Titans allow to opponents.
  • Northwestern has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
  • The Titans are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 353rd.
  • The Wildcats record 73.7 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 76.3 the Titans allow.
  • Northwestern is 2-0 when scoring more than 76.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northwestern put up 68.2 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 69.5 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Wildcats allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (60.3) than when playing on the road (68.4).
  • At home, Northwestern drained 0.3 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (7.8). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (32.4%) compared to away from home (34.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Mississippi State L 66-57 Mohegan Sun Arena
11/27/2023 Northern Illinois W 89-67 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/1/2023 Purdue W 92-88 Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/13/2023 Chicago State - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/16/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.