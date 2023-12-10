The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.1 points, Detroit Mercy is 2-0.
  • Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Huskies record just 3.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Titans give up (62.8).
  • Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
  • Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans concede defensively.
  • The Titans make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
  • Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
  • Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Tara Stauffacher: 8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
  • Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

Northern Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Indiana State W 67-62 Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
11/29/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-54 Kohl Center
12/3/2023 @ SIU-Edwardsville L 89-79 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - NIU Convocation Center
12/18/2023 Eastern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Concordia (IL) - NIU Convocation Center

