The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow.

When it scores more than 72.1 points, Detroit Mercy is 2-0.

Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Huskies record just 3.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Titans give up (62.8).

Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.

Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans concede defensively.

The Titans make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Tara Stauffacher: 8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Illinois Schedule