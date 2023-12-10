How to Watch the Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at NIU Convocation Center.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup
Northern Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Titans' 64.9 points per game are 7.2 fewer points than the 72.1 the Huskies allow.
- When it scores more than 72.1 points, Detroit Mercy is 2-0.
- Northern Illinois' record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Huskies record just 3.8 more points per game (66.6) than the Titans give up (62.8).
- Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 62.8 points.
- Detroit Mercy has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.6 points.
- The Huskies shoot 38.2% from the field, only 0.2% higher than the Titans concede defensively.
- The Titans make 43.0% of their shots from the field, 2.1% higher than the Huskies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
- Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Tara Stauffacher: 8.0 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.0 3PT% (16-for-39)
Northern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Indiana State
|W 67-62
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-54
|Kohl Center
|12/3/2023
|@ SIU-Edwardsville
|L 89-79
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|12/10/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Concordia (IL)
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
