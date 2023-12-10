Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Detroit Mercy Titans (7-3) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-5) matching up at NIU Convocation Center (on December 10) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 victory for Detroit Mercy.
The Huskies lost their last game 89-79 against SIU-Edwardsville on Sunday.
Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Northern Illinois vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Detroit Mercy 70, Northern Illinois 63
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Indiana State Sycamores on November 25, the Huskies registered their best win of the season, a 67-62 victory.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Northern Illinois is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 37th-most losses.
Northern Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-62 over Indiana State (No. 306) on November 25
- 77-60 at home over Lindenwood (MO) (No. 337) on November 21
- 72-55 over Radford (No. 339) on November 24
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Jayden Marable: 13.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.5 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)
- Brooke Stonebraker: 9.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 41.7 FG%
- Grace Hunter: 8.4 PTS, 29 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
- Tara Stauffacher: 8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)
- Sidney McCrea: 9.4 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.6 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 72.1 per contest (305th in college basketball).
