Will Marcedes Lewis Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marcedes Lewis did not participate in his most recent practice. The Chicago Bears' Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Lewis' stats below.
Entering Week 14, Lewis has two receptions for 24 yards -- 12.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on three occasions.
Marcedes Lewis Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bears this week:
- Equanimeous St. Brown (DNP/pectoral): 4 Rec; 44 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Lewis 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|2
|24
|22
|0
|12.0
Lewis Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Broncos
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|1
|1
|16
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
