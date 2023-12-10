Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lake County Today - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you live in Lake County, Illinois and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School at Rochelle Zell Jewish High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 10
- Location: Deerfield, IL
- Conference: Chicago Prep
- How to Stream: Watch Here
