Should you bet on Khalil Herbert finding his way into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Khalil Herbert score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Herbert has rushed for 331 yards on 73 carries (47.3 ypg).

Herbert has tacked on 14 receptions for 103 yards (14.7 per game) and one TD.

In seven games, Herbert has not scored a rushing touchdown.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Khalil Herbert Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 9 27 0 3 37 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 35 0 1 23 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 7 31 0 2 4 0 Week 4 Broncos 18 103 0 4 19 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 76 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Lions 16 35 0 2 6 0 Week 12 @Vikings 6 24 0 2 14 0

