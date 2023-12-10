Khalil Herbert has a difficult matchup when his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions give up 93.1 rushing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

In the running game, Herbert has totaled 331 rushing yards on 73 attempts (47.3 ypg) this season. Also, Herbert makes his mark in the air attack with 103 receiving yards on 14 catches (14.7 ypg) plus one touchdown.

Herbert vs. the Lions

Herbert vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 27.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 27.8 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Herbert will face the NFL's fifth-ranked run defense this week. The Lions allow 93.1 yards on the ground per contest.

Opponents of the Lions have scored 11 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Lions' defense is 18th in the league in that category.

Khalil Herbert Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Herbert Rushing Insights

So far this season, Herbert has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in seven opportunities).

The Bears pass on 49.3% of their plays and run on 50.7%. They are 22nd in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 73 of his team's 376 total rushing attempts this season (19.4%).

In seven games this year, Herbert has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

He has one touchdown this season (4.2% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

He has six red zone rushing carries (12.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Khalil Herbert Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 5.5 (-105)

Herbert Receiving Insights

In five of seven games this season, Herbert has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Herbert has been targeted on 23 of his team's 365 passing attempts this season (6.3% target share).

He has been targeted 23 times this season, averaging 4.5 yards per target.

Herbert, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Herbert (two red zone targets) has been targeted 4.9% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Herbert's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 16 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 10/5/2023 Week 5 10 ATT / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/1/2023 Week 4 18 ATT / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 1 TD at Chiefs 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs

