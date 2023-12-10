Justin Fields vs. Jared Goff in Week 14: Bears vs. Lions Preview, Stats
Which team has the edge at the QB position when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (9-3) clash with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Soldier Field on December 10? For in-depth analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to fare in this matchup, continue reading.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Want to rep Fields this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Justin Fields vs. Jared Goff Matchup
|Justin Fields
|2023 Stats
|Jared Goff
|8
|Games Played
|12
|64.4%
|Completion %
|67.7%
|1,587 (198.4)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,288 (274.0)
|12
|Touchdowns
|20
|6
|Interceptions
|8
|400 (50.0)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|21 (1.8)
|1
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Other Matchup Previews
Justin Fields Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 195.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Lions Defensive Stats
- The Lions' scoring defense has sputtered this season, as it ranks 23rd in the league with 286 points allowed (23.8 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit's defense ranks 20th in the NFL with 2,752 passing yards allowed (229.3 per game) and 27th with 20 passing touchdowns allowed.
- Against the run, the Lions rank fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,117 (93.1 per game) and sixth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).
- On defense, Detroit is 12th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (37.4%) and 30th in red-zone efficiency allowed (71.8%).
Who comes out on top when the Lions and the Bears square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!
Jared Goff Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 241.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Bears Defensive Stats
- This year, the Lions rank 23rd in the NFL with 23.8 points allowed per contest, and they rank 14th in total yards allowed with 322.4 given up per game.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit ranks 20th in the NFL with 2,752 passing yards allowed (229.3 per game) and 23rd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
- Against the run, the Lions are fifth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 1,117 (93.1 per game) and sixth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).
- Defensively, Detroit is 12th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.4%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 30th at 71.8%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.