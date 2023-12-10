The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

