The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Joey Anderson find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Joey Anderson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

  • Anderson is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • Anderson has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

