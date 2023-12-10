When the Chicago Blackhawks square off against the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jason Dickinson light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jason Dickinson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Dickinson stats and insights

Dickinson has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Dickinson has no points on the power play.

Dickinson averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 17.4 blocked shots per game.

Dickinson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:08 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:26 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:22 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:39 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 17:45 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:55 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 3 3 0 17:17 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:05 Away L 7-3

Blackhawks vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

