The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) aim to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 83.1 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds allow to opponents.

Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.

Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.

The Redbirds put up 82.3 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

When Illinois State totals more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.

When Marquette allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 8-0.

The Redbirds are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (36.3%).

The Golden Eagles' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Redbirds have conceded.

Illinois State Leaders

Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)

5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15) Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)

12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18) Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)

13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55) Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 65.7 FG%

