How to Watch the Illinois State vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) aim to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles' 83.1 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds allow to opponents.
- Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
- Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.
- The Redbirds put up 82.3 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
- When Illinois State totals more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
- When Marquette allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 8-0.
- The Redbirds are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (36.3%).
- The Golden Eagles' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Redbirds have conceded.
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)
- Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)
- Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 65.7 FG%
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 62-51
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Chicago State
|W 102-47
|Redbird Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ NC State
|L 79-61
|Reynolds Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/19/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/30/2023
|Bradley
|-
|Redbird Arena
