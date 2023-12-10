The Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) aim to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Redbird Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Eagles' 83.1 points per game are 17.6 more points than the 65.5 the Redbirds allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 65.5 points.
  • Illinois State has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.1 points.
  • The Redbirds put up 82.3 points per game, 26.5 more points than the 55.8 the Golden Eagles allow.
  • When Illinois State totals more than 55.8 points, it is 6-2.
  • When Marquette allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 8-0.
  • The Redbirds are making 48.1% of their shots from the field, 11.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (36.3%).
  • The Golden Eagles' 51.9 shooting percentage from the field is 14.3 higher than the Redbirds have conceded.

Illinois State Leaders

  • Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)
  • Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)
  • Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 65.7 FG%

Illinois State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) W 62-51 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/30/2023 Chicago State W 102-47 Redbird Arena
12/3/2023 @ NC State L 79-61 Reynolds Coliseum
12/10/2023 Marquette - Redbird Arena
12/19/2023 Saint Louis - Redbird Arena
12/30/2023 Bradley - Redbird Arena

