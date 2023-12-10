Illinois State vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Sunday's game between the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) and Illinois State Redbirds (6-2) going head to head at Redbird Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Redbirds head into this game following a 79-61 loss to NC State on Sunday.
Illinois State vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 76, Illinois State 68
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Redbirds took down the Saint Mary's Gaels 62-51 on November 25.
- The Redbirds have two losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Illinois State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most wins.
Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 62-51 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 165) on November 25
- 87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 249) on November 24
- 90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 277) on November 15
- 105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 330) on November 6
- 102-47 at home over Chicago State (No. 354) on November 30
Illinois State Leaders
- Kate Bullman: 5.3 PTS, 9.4 REB, 1.3 BLK, 32.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Maya Wong: 12.6 PTS, 59.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (10-for-18)
- Deanna Wilson: 14.6 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Caroline Waite: 13.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 47.3 3PT% (26-for-55)
- Savannah McGowan: 6.8 PTS, 65.7 FG%
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds' +134 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.3 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (207th in college basketball).
