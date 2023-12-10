Sunday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-2) and Michigan Wolverines (7-2) at State Farm Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-67, with Illinois securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

In their last time out, the Fighting Illini won on Wednesday 74-52 over Northern Kentucky.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois vs. Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 68, Michigan 67

Other Big Ten Predictions

Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 7, the Fighting Illini secured their signature win of the season, an 81-61 home victory.

The Fighting Illini have two losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Illinois has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Illinois 2023-24 Best Wins

81-61 at home over Morehead State (No. 200) on November 7

90-58 at home over Canisius (No. 256) on November 26

74-52 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 295) on December 6

89-50 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 336) on November 29

103-33 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 345) on November 15

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 11.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.7 STL, 65.3 FG%

11.9 PTS, 9 REB, 1.7 STL, 65.3 FG% Genesis Bryant: 16.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

16.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Adalia McKenzie: 10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 50.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Camille Hobby: 9 PTS, 54.2 FG%

9 PTS, 54.2 FG% Brynn Shoup-Hill: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.4 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini have a +168 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24 points per game. They're putting up 81.7 points per game to rank 26th in college basketball and are giving up 57.7 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.