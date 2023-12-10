The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-4) face the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Eastern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Kooper Jacobi: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sincere Malone: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Nakyel Shelton: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dan Luers: 8 PTS, 1.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jermaine Hamlin: 4.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Stat Comparison

Eastern Illinois Rank Eastern Illinois AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
312th 66.6 Points Scored 69.1 280th
49th 63.4 Points Allowed 73.3 230th
180th 33.4 Rebounds 33.6 174th
121st 10.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 103rd
323rd 5.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
249th 12.1 Assists 13.7 151st
96th 10.7 Turnovers 12 178th

