How to Watch Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other OVC Games
- Winthrop vs Little Rock (1:00 PM ET | December 10)
- SIU-Edwardsville vs Ball State (2:00 PM ET | December 10)
Eastern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Bears allow to opponents.
- Eastern Illinois is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Bears are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 75th.
- The Panthers record 5.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears allow (77.1).
- Eastern Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Illinois is scoring 90.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 29.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (61.0).
- Defensively the Panthers have played better at home this year, giving up 48.0 points per game, compared to 77.0 when playing on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Illinois has played worse in home games this year, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 per game and a 33.3% percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 71-63
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/2/2023
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|W 112-50
|Lantz Arena
|12/7/2023
|IUPUI
|W 75-58
|Lantz Arena
|12/10/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/17/2023
|Blackburn
|-
|Lantz Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.