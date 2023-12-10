The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Eastern Illinois Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Bears allow to opponents.

Eastern Illinois is 5-0 when it shoots better than 44.1% from the field.

The Bears are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Panthers sit at 75th.

The Panthers record 5.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than the Bears allow (77.1).

Eastern Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Illinois is scoring 90.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 29.8 more points than it is averaging in away games (61.0).

Defensively the Panthers have played better at home this year, giving up 48.0 points per game, compared to 77.0 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Eastern Illinois has played worse in home games this year, sinking 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 per game and a 33.3% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Illinois Upcoming Schedule