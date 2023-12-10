Sunday's contest between the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-5) and Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (2-9) at Lantz Arena has a projected final score of 76-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Eastern Illinois, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.

The game has no line set.

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Charleston, Illinois

Venue: Lantz Arena

Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 76, Central Arkansas 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Illinois vs. Central Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Eastern Illinois (-11.0)

Eastern Illinois (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Eastern Illinois' record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Central Arkansas' is 5-5-0. The Panthers have a 3-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bears have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +93 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They're putting up 71.6 points per game to rank 251st in college basketball and are giving up 62.3 per contest to rank 22nd in college basketball.

Eastern Illinois pulls down 35.6 rebounds per game (82nd in college basketball) while conceding 29.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Eastern Illinois knocks down 5.6 three-pointers per game (314th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (209th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

The Panthers' 92.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 214th in college basketball, and the 80.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

Eastern Illinois has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.5 per game (151st in college basketball play) while forcing 14.1 (72nd in college basketball).

