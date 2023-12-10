D'Onta Foreman will be facing the fifth-best rushing defense in the league when his Chicago Bears play the Detroit Lions in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

In the ground game, Foreman has carried the rock 92 times for 381 yards (54.4 ypg). He has scored four rushing TDs. On the year, Foreman also has nine receptions for 55 yards (7.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Foreman vs. the Lions

Foreman vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 89.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 89.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Nine opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Lions this season.

The 93.1 rushing yards the Lions yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked rush defense in the league this season.

So far this year, the Lions have given up 11 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 18th among NFL teams.

D'Onta Foreman Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Foreman Rushing Insights

Foreman has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (71.4%) out of seven opportunities.

The Bears have passed 49.3% of the time and run 50.7% this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 376 rushes this season. He's handled 92 of those carries (24.5%).

Foreman has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (20.8%).

He has 14 carries in the red zone (28.6% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

Foreman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 21 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 83 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/22/2023 Week 7 16 ATT / 89 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD

