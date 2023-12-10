Will D'Onta Foreman Play in Week 14? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
D'Onta Foreman was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems likely to play when the Chicago Bears match up with the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 14. Looking for Foreman's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Foreman has season stats that include 381 rushing yards on 92 carries (4.1 per attempt) and four touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 13 targets for 55 yards.
D'Onta Foreman Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bears.
Week 14 Injury Reports
Bears vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Day: December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Foreman 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|92
|381
|4
|4.1
|13
|9
|55
|1
Foreman Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|5
|16
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 6
|Vikings
|15
|65
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Raiders
|16
|89
|2
|3
|31
|1
|Week 8
|@Chargers
|9
|34
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|20
|83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Panthers
|21
|80
|1
|2
|12
|0
|Week 11
|@Lions
|6
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
