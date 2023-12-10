D.J. Moore against the Detroit Lions pass defense and Jerry Jacobs is a matchup to watch in Week 14, when the Bears face the Lions at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you below.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bears vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Lions 134.4 11.2 10 43 9.92

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

D.J. Moore vs. Jerry Jacobs Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore has registered 70 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,003 (83.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 93 times and has six touchdowns.

Through the air, Chicago ranks seventh-last in the league in passing yards with 2,227 (185.6 per game) and 17th in passing TDs (15).

The Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in points (20.2 per game) and 20th in total yards (323.3 per game).

Chicago has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 30.4 times per game (sixth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears rank 22nd in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 41 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 45.6%.

Jerry Jacobs & the Lions' Defense

Jerry Jacobs has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 53 tackles, two TFL, and seven passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Detroit has given up 2,752 (229.3 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

The Lions are 10th-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, conceding an average of 23.8 points per game.

Detroit has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Lions have allowed a touchdown pass to 17 players this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

D.J. Moore vs. Jerry Jacobs Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Jerry Jacobs Rec. Targets 93 73 Def. Targets Receptions 70 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 14.3 46 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1003 53 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 83.6 4.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 444 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 6 3 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.