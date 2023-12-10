Should you wager on D.J. Moore getting into the end zone in the Chicago Bears' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will D.J. Moore score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

This season Moore has 70 receptions (on 93 targets) for a team-best 1,003 yards (83.6 per game) and six TDs.

In four of 12 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

D.J. Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 2 @Buccaneers 7 6 104 0 Week 3 @Chiefs 6 3 41 1 Week 4 Broncos 9 8 131 1 Week 5 @Commanders 10 8 230 3 Week 6 Vikings 8 5 51 0 Week 7 Raiders 9 8 54 0 Week 8 @Chargers 6 4 55 0 Week 9 @Saints 5 3 44 0 Week 10 Panthers 9 5 58 0 Week 11 @Lions 9 7 96 1 Week 12 @Vikings 13 11 114 0

