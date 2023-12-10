The Chicago Blackhawks, Connor Bedard included, will play the Washington Capitals on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bedard's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, MNMT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:14 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -15).

In nine of 26 games this season Bedard has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bedard has registered a point in a game 17 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In nine of 26 games this year, Bedard has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Bedard hits the over on his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 69 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-11).

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.