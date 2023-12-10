Cole Kmet will be running routes against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Chicago Bears take on the Detroit Lions in Week 14, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Kmet has 482 receiving yards on 56 grabs (68 targets), with five TDs, averaging 40.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Kmet and the Bears with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kmet vs. the Lions

Kmet vs the Lions (since 2021): 5 GP / 38.4 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 38.4 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Lions have surrendered a TD pass to 17 opposing players this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Detroit on the season.

The Lions yield 229.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense ranks 27th in the NFL by allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (20 total passing TDs).

Watch Bears vs Lions on Fubo!

Cole Kmet Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Kmet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kmet Receiving Insights

In eight of 12 games this year, Kmet has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Kmet has received 18.6% of his team's 365 passing attempts this season (68 targets).

He has 482 receiving yards on 68 targets to rank 79th in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

In three of 11 games this year, Kmet has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

He has scored five of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (20.8%).

Kmet (11 red zone targets) has been targeted 26.8% of the time in the red zone (41 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kmet's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Vikings 11/27/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/19/2023 Week 11 4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/9/2023 Week 10 7 TAR / 5 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/29/2023 Week 8 10 TAR / 10 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.